Guatemalan Man Sentenced in Federal Court for Illegal Re-Entry

A man who was illegally in the United States was sentenced May 21, 2021 to 99 days imprisonment.

Armando Ramirez-Lopez, 28, from Guatemala, received the prison term after a March 19, 2021, guilty plea to illegally re-entering the United States.

At the guilty plea and sentencing hearing, evidence showed that Ramirez-Lopez was arrested on August 29, 2020, in Sioux City, Iowa for possession of methamphetamine. On December 30, 2020, defendant was arrested on an active warrant for failure to appear. Investigation revealed Ramirez-Lopez is an alien who had been ordered removed from the United States to Guatemala on April 22, 2014. Ramirez-Lopez had been physically removed from the United States on January 11, 2017, through the Alexandria, Louisiana, Port of Entry.

Ramirez-Lopez was sentenced in Sioux City by United States District Court Chief Judge Leonard T. Strand. Ramirez-Lopez was sentenced to time served of 99 days’ imprisonment. He must also serve a one-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.





The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Patrick T. Greenwood and investigated by Department of Homeland Security and Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Court file information at https://ecf.iand.uscourts.gov/cgi-bin/login.pl .

The case file number is 21-4016. Follow us on Twitter @USAO_NDIA.

