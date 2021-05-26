Harrisburg Man Sentenced To 15 Years’ Imprisonment For Soliciting Child Pornography

HARRISBURG—The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Justin Wagner, age 40, of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, was sentenced to 15 years’ imprisonment to be followed by 15 years on supervised release on May 24, 2021, by U.S. District Court Judge Jennifer P. Wilson, for soliciting child pornography.

According to Acting United States Attorney Bruce D. Brandler, Wagner previously pleaded guilty to soliciting child pornography. Wagner committed the offense on October 22, 2016. Wagner also used his laptop computer to access hundreds of images and videos of child pornography and traded them with others on the internet.

Judge Wilson also ordered Wagner to pay a total of $30,000 restitution to six minor victims depicted in the images and videos of child pornography that he received and distributed.

The matter was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Assistant United States Attorney Christian Haugsby prosecuted the case.





