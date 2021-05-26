Iowa City Man Sentenced to Federal Prison on Firearm Charge

DAVENPORT, Iowa – On May 21, 2021, United States District Court Chief Judge John A. Jarvey sentenced Parish Bennett, age 33, of Iowa City, to five years in prison for Felon in Possession of a Firearm. Following his term of imprisonment, Bennett was ordered to serve a term of supervised release of three years.

Bennett was charged in a one-count Indictment filed on March 11, 2020, in the Southern District of Iowa for being a Prohibited Person in Possession of a Firearm, on or about December 11, 2019. On September 14, 2020, Bennet pleaded guilty to the Indictment.

This charge arose from the execution of a search warrant on a residence in Iowa City after obtaining information that Bennett and his girlfriend were selling drugs out of the residence and locating controlled substance residue in their trash. During execution of the search warrant, officers located a firearm in the home. Bennett admitted using methamphetamine, being a felon, and possessing the firearm. The firearm was previously reported stolen.

Acting United States Attorney Richard D. Westphal of the Southern District of Iowa made the announcement.





The Johnson County Drug Task Force (JCDTF) investigated the case.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make our neighborhoods safer for everyone.

