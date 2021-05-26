Jenner says Newsom’s draconian lockdown shows governor thinks he’s above the law

LOS ANGELES, CA – Gavin Newsom sunk to a new low when his draconian lockdown prevented Californians from attending churches and places of worship. But a recent court decision by a federal judge ordering Newsom to pay $1.35 million is a forceful rebuke of his policy to violate the First Amendment rights of millions of Californians.

“In Gavin Newsom’s California, he believes he is above the law and can shut down 3,000 churches and places of worship whenever he wants,” Jenner said. “Because of his irresponsible mistake, taxpayers are left footing the bill. To ensure he never hurts Californians ever again, we need to remove him from office and finally fix the mess he’s created.”

Newsom ordered to pay $1.35 million for COVID-19 church discrimination

Washington Examiner





California’s embattled Gov. Gavin Newsom has been dealt a fresh blow after a federal judge ordered him to pay $1.35 million over the state’s draconian lockdown of 3,000 churches during the coronavirus pandemic.

In his capacity as governor, Newsom was ordered to pay the costs and attorney fees for a lawsuit brought by a Pasadena church that made it all the way to the United States Supreme Court. The May 14 order told Newsom and all state officials to stop regulating church attendance unless a specific set of infection statistics occur, which is unlikely.

“He is the worst governor in America” for religious freedom, said Mat Staver, founder of Liberty Counsel, a nonprofit law firm that represented plaintiff Harvest Rock Church. “The church stayed open [during the lockdown], and the pastor and parishioners were threatened with daily criminal charges that were up to a year in prison.”

This is the nation’s first statewide permanent injunction against COVID-19 restrictions on churches and places of worship. Newsom is facing a recall from voters who are angry over his COVID-19 policies.