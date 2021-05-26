Joe Biden stumbles and fumbles through FEMA meeting…what did he say?

President Joe Biden had a very important message for America about the importance of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). We’re just not sure what that message was and apparently, neither was the President. Once again, the befuddled elderly statesman fumbled, bumbled, and stumbled through his words while attempting to heap praise on the agency.

According to FEMA, their mission is to support American citizens and first responders in their most dire times of need and during and after emergencies.



