Leader Of Methamphetamine Drug Trafficking Conspiracy Sentenced To 15 Years In Prison

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – The leader and organizer of a drug trafficking conspiracy was sentenced on Tuesday to 15 years in prison for selling nearly 36 pounds of methamphetamine during the conspiracy.

According to court documents, Vang Tran, 53, of Los Angeles, Calif., also known as “Train,” conspired with Hieugod Tran, also known as “Rabbit,” Quang Duong Tao, David Roeum, and George Suarez to distribute approximately 36 pounds of methamphetamine from December 2017 to November 2018. Tran, who was the leader and organizer of the conspiracy, negotiated the drug sales that occurred at hotels and casinos in Las Vegas.

Tran pleaded guilty in March 2020, to one count of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance, two counts of distribution of a controlled substance, and one count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute. In addition to the prison term, U.S. District Judge Richard F. Boulware sentenced Tran to 10 years of supervised release.

Co-defendants Hieugod Tran, Tao, Roeum, and Suarez all previously pleaded guilty to their roles in the conspiracy. Hieugod Tran and Roeum were each sentenced to 10 years in prison; Suarez was sentenced to eight years and two months in prison; and Tao has not been sentenced yet.





Acting U.S. Attorney Christopher Chiou for the District of Nevada and Special Agent in Charge Aaron C. Rouse of the FBI made the announcement.

This case was investigated by the FBI, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the Nevada Gaming Control Board. Assistant U.S. Attorney Allison Reese prosecuted the case.

