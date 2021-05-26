Massachusetts Man Pleads Guilty to Distribution of Child Pornography

CONCORD – Russell Graham, 41, of Lowell, Massachusetts, pleaded guilty in federal court to distribution of child pornography, Acting United States Attorney John J. Farley announced today.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on or about May 1, 2020, a Nashua police officer acting in an undercover capacity (UC) began investigating a website that allows users to upload and share videos. The UC identified a user whose profile indicated he enjoyed “teen porn” and the UC began communicating with the user, later identified as Graham. Between May 4, 2020, and May 11, 2020, Graham sent the UC numerous images and videos that depicted a minor engaging in sexually explicit conduct. Eventually, the UC offered to help Graham get a job at a construction company and asked for his resume. Graham sent the resume to the UC which identified him. On May 22, 2020, the UC and Graham planned to meet in Nashua. Graham was arrested when he arrived. At the time of his arrest, Graham was carrying a cell phone which contained additional images of child pornography.

Graham is scheduled to be sentenced on September 1, 2021.

“Distributing child pornography is a serious federal offense,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Farley. “In order to protect young people from exploitation and seek justice for victims, we work closely with our law enforcement partners to identify and prosecute the criminals who distribute child pornography.”





“The distribution of images of child exploitation is a serious and disturbing crime that feeds a vicious cycle of re-victimization each time the illicit images are shared and traded on-line,” said William S. Walker, Acting Special Agent In Charge, Homeland Security Investigations, Boston. “Today’s guilty plea is yet another step toward preventing child predators from continually exploiting minor victims and the results of this case could only have been achieved through the tireless efforts and continued commitment of our great partners in the Nashua Police Department and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for New Hampshire.”

This matter was investigated by the Nashua Police Department and Homeland Security Investigations. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Georgiana L. MacDonald and Kasey Weiland.

In February 2006, the Department of Justice introduced Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative designed to protect children from online exploitation and abuse. Led by the United States Attorney’s Offices, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.projectsafechildhood.gov.

###

Office Hours:

M-F 8:00 am – 5:00 pm

During inclement weather, please check wmur closings/delays

Join our Campaign

#CrimeFreeNH

Project Safe Childhood

Making sure that victims of federal crimes are treated with compassion, fairness and respect.



