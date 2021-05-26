Midway Man Sentenced For Possession Of Ammunition

Greeneville, Tenn. – On May 24. 2021, Justin Robert Feagins, 29, currently of Midway, Tennessee, was sentenced to 120 months by the Honorable Judge J. Ronnie Greer, Senior United States Judge for the Eastern District of Tennessee at Greeneville.

A Grand Jury issued an indictment for Feagins in July of 2019 for the offense of being a felon in possession of ammunition. Feagins entered a guilty plea in September of 2020 to the single-count indictment.

On September 25, 2018, Rogersville Police responded to local hotel for a report of a person wounded by a gunshot. They arrived to find the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen. During the course of the investigation, Rogersville Police located security footage of the shooting. The video showed Feagins shooting the victim and leaving the scene with the firearm. A spent .380 caliber cartridge case, which was consistent with the bullet recovered from the victim, was located at the scene.

Acting U.S. Attorney Trey Hamilton of the Eastern District of Tennessee made the announcement.





The criminal indictment was the result of an investigation by the Rogersville Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. This investigation was led by ATF Special Agent Cameron Miller.

Assistant United States Attorney B. Todd Martin represented the United States.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a comprehensive national strategy that creates local partnerships with law enforcement agencies to effectively enforce existing gun laws. It provides more options to prosecutors, allowing them to utilize local, state, and federal laws to ensure that criminals who commit gun crime face tough sentences. PSN gives each federal district the flexibility it needs to focus on individual challenges that a specific community face.

