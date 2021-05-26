Monticello Man Sentenced To Prison For Arson Of Minneapolis Bank

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A Monticello man was sentenced today to 30 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release for conspiring to commit arson at a Minneapolis bank.

According to court documents, Alexander Steven Heil, 22, admitted that on May 28, 2020, he and other individuals intentionally aided in the arson of the Wells Fargo Bank building located in south Minneapolis. Heil added fuel to an existing fire by throwing items into the flames with the intent to accelerate the burning of the building.

Acting U.S. Attorney W. Anders Folk for the District of Minnesota made the announcement after U.S. District Judge Eric C. Tostrud sentenced the defendant.

This case was the result of an investigation conducted jointly by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the Minneapolis Police Department, and the Minnesota State Fire Marshal Division.





Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew R. Winter prosecuted the case.