New Orleans Man Sentenced for Violations of the Federal Controlled Substances Act

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced today, that THOMAS LANDRY (“LANDRY”), age 46, a resident of New Orleans, Louisiana was sentenced by United States District Court Judge Susan Morgan to concurrent sentences of 151 months (Count 1) and 48 months (Count 2), respectively.

On February 11, 2021, LANDRY pleaded guilty to a two-count Bill of Information. In Count 1, LANDRY pled guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute a quantity of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of cocaine base in violation of Title 21, United States Code, Sections 841(a)(1), (b)(1)(C), and 846. In Count 2, LANDRY pled guilty to use of a communication facility to further a drug trafficking crime in violation of Title 21, United States Code, Section 843(b). After his release, LANDRY will be placed on a period of supervised release of three (3) years and must pay a mandatory special assessment fee of $100 for each count.

According to court documents, LANDRY conspired with other members of a drug trafficking organization to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute crack cocaine. Additionally, LANDRY used a communication facility, the telephone, to facilitate the distribution and possession with intent to distribute cocaine base.

The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration. This case is being prosecuted by Brittany Reed of the Violent Crime/Strike Force Unit of the U.S. Attorney’s Office.





