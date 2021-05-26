Passaic County Man Sentenced to 27 Months in Prison for Role in Conspiracy to Distribute Fentanyl

NEWARK, N.J. – A Passaic County, New Jersey, man was sentenced today to 27 months in prison for his role in a conspiracy to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl, Acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig announced.

Felix Acevedo, 29, of Paterson, New Jersey, previously pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Katharine S. Hayden to one count of possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl. Judge Hayden imposed the sentence today in Newark federal court.

According to documents filed in this case and statements made in court:

From March 2018 through March 2019, Acevedo conspired with others to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl. On Feb. 20, 2019, he took possession of a parcel that had been shipped to him at an address in Clifton, New Jersey. Acevedo believed the parcel contained narcotics, which he planned to deliver to a conspirator. Unbeknownst to Acevedo, law enforcement had interdicted the parcel prior to its delivery and removed the 997 grams of fentanyl it contained.





In addition to the prison term, Judge Hayden sentenced Acevedo to three years of supervised release.

Acting U.S. Attorney Honig credited special agents of the FBI, under the direction of Special Agent in Charge George M. Crouch Jr., and the inspectors of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, under the direction of Acting Inspector in Charge Rodney M. Hopkins, with the investigation leading to today’s sentencing.

This case is being conducted under the auspices the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level criminal organizations that threaten the United States using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach. Additional information about the OCDETF Program can be found at https://www.justice.gov/OCDETF.

The government is represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Francesca Liquori of the U.S. Attorney’s Office’s Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force/Narcotics Unit in Newark.

