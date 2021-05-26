Pedo Patrol: Catalano arrested in Atlantic City for luring children

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ – There’s a new wave combatting the epidemic of child sexual predators in America led not by law enforcement, but by ordinary citizens. During the COVID-19 pandemic, crime against children has surged leading to an increase in arrests for child pornography, sexual assault and sexual luring of children.

With law enforcement stretched thin and being defunded across America, some Americans are filling in the gaps.

Enter people like Rashawn Bass, Musa Harris and Tommy from Pedo Patrol who pose as young children as adult men move in on them, unknowingly to arrange a sexual encounter with them. That’s when they alert the police. Most of the time, it seems like nothing comes of it, but this week, Atlantic City police acted on the tip and made two arrests.

The Atlantic City Police Department arrested two men for attempting to lure a minor with assistance from concerned citizens. The concerned citizens were engaged in posing as underage children on various social media sites.





They would then confront the individual and notify local law enforcement. On May 22, 2021, patrol officers responded to the 2400 block of Formicas Way for a report from concerned citizens reporting that Robert Catalano had attempted to lure a child to engage in sexual contact.

The concerned citizens provided officers with screenshots and detailed information of communication between Catalano and an individual purporting to be a 14-year-old boy. On May 23, the concerned citizens notified officers that Mark Bloodgood had engaged in messages with an individual purporting to be a 15-year-old boy to participate in sexual activity. Screenshots and detailed information were provided to detectives.

Following an investigation by detectives of the Criminal Investigations Section, Catalano and Bloodgood were each arrested and criminally charged.

ARRESTED: Robert Catalano, 58, of Atlantic City for Luring/enticing a child by various means and Mark Bloodgood, 58, of Chester Springs, PA. Luring/enticing a child by various means. Catalano and Bloodgood were remanded to the Atlantic County Justice Facility. Charges are mere accusations, and the accused are considered innocent until proven guilty.

Anyone with additional information is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Criminal Investigations Section at 609-347-5766. Information can be text to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD. All texts are anonymous.