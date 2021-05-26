Richmond Man Sentenced for Fentanyl Trafficking

RICHMOND, Va. – A Richmond man who was convicted by a federal jury in March was sentenced yesterday to 12 years in prison for distributing fentanyl in the Mosby Court neighborhood.

According to court records and evidence presented at trial and sentencing, Quotez Tyveck Pair, 33, was a drug trafficker with a reputation for violence in and around Mosby Court. Pair formerly associated with the “II Bloods” gang.

In October and November 2019, Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agents, with the aid of an inside cooperator, completed two controlled drug purchases from Pair. The cooperator, at the direction and under the supervision of law enforcement, purchased from Pair one ounce of heroin on October 30, 2019 and two ounces of heroin on November 12, 2019. Upon analysis, both substances purchased from Pair were found to be fentanyl.

Pair was subsequently arrested on January 21, 2020 in Henrico County and convicted on March 10, 2021 following a jury trial. At sentencing, the Court found that in addition to fentanyl, Pair also distributed over a half-kilogram of cocaine.





Raj Parekh, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, and Jarod Forget, Special Agent in Charge for the DEA’s Washington Division, made the announcement after sentencing by Senior U.S. District Robert E. Payne.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Olivia L. Norman prosecuted the case.

A copy of this press release is located on the website of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia. Related court documents and information are located on the website of the District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia or on PACER by searching for Case No. 3:20-cr-3.

