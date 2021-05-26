Santa Rosa man faces methamphetamine and fentanyl trafficking charges

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Paul James Jaramillo, III, 31, of Santa Rosa, New Mexico, was arraigned in federal court on May 24 on an indictment charging him with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl. Jaramillo will remain in custody pending trial.

According to the indictment filed on May 12, 2021, Jaramillo allegedly committed this offense in Bernalillo County, New Mexico, on March 11 by being in possession of methamphetamine and fentanyl with the intent to distribute it.

An indictment is only an allegation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty. Jaramillo faces up to 20 years in prison on each count if convicted as charged in the indictment.

The Albuquerque Field Office of the FBI investigated this case with assistance from the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney David Cowen is prosecuting the case.





