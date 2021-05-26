Shrewsbury Woman Sentenced for Perjury in Connection With Insurance and Tax Fraud

BOSTON – A Shrewsbury woman was sentenced today in federal court in Worcester for lying about her role with a Worcester-based employment agency while testifying before a federal grand jury.

Linda Le, 42, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Timothy S. Hillman to two years of probation, with five months to be served in home confinement and a $10,000 fine. On Feb. 5, 2021, Le pleaded guilty to one count of falsely testifying before a grand jury.

In late 2017 and early 2018, Le assisted with the transition of several client companies from one employment agency to UT Services, a Worcester-based employment agency. Thereafter, Le performed various tasks on behalf of UT Services, including reviewing and analyzing client invoices and maintaining a spreadsheet that tracked invoice amounts and profit. Le received cash payments in exchange for her work for UT Services.

In May 2018, Le testified before a federal grand jury and falsely stated under oath that she did not know anyone who was involved with UT Services and did not know anything about a specific client company using temporary workers from UT Services. In March 2019, Le testified again before a federal grand jury and falsely stated under oath that she did not know anything about UT Services and that she did not have any role with UT Services. At the time, investigators were conducting an investigation into fraudulent UT Services tax filings and insurance audits.





Acting United States Attorney Nathaniel R. Mendell; Joseph R. Bonavolonta, Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Boston Division; Ramsey E. Covington, Acting Special Agent in Charge of the Internal Revenue Service’s Criminal Investigation in Boston; and Anthony DiPaolo, Chief of Investigations of the Insurance Fraud Bureau of Massachusetts made the announcement today. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Bill Abely, Chief of Mendell’s Major Crimes Unit, and Ian Stearns of Mendell’s Securities, Financial & Cyber Fraud Unit prosecuted the case.

