Trump: This is the greatest witch hunt in American history as media, left continue

Former U.S. President Donald J. Trump is once again soaring in the polls and the liberal left and the media, driven by left-wing corporate interests isn’t happy about it.

Trump today said the left’s witch hunt against him began the day he came down the escalator in Trump Tower and announced his presidency. It’s not just the left. The left has been aided by a group of Republicans, once flying the banner of the Lincoln Project. But, with that organization now disgraced after facing a child sex scandal, the Romney-Cheney Republican sect is looking for a new banner.

“This is a continuation of the greatest Witch Hunt in American history. It began the day I came down the escalator in Trump Tower, and it’s never stopped. They wasted two years and $48 million in taxpayer dollars on Mueller and Russia Russia Russia, Impeachment Hoax #1, Impeachment Hoax #2, and it continues to this day, with illegally leaked confidential information,” Trump said. “No other President in history has had to put up with what I have had to, and on top of all that, I have done a great job for our Country, whether it’s taxes, regulations, our Military, Veterans, Space Force, our Borders, speedy creation of a great vaccine (said to be a miracle!), and protecting the Second Amendment.”

Trump said the Democrat party is illegally pushing for action against him personally now.





“This is purely political, and an affront to the almost 75 million voters who supported me in the Presidential Election, and it’s being driven by highly partisan Democrat prosecutors,” he added.

With criminal activity on the rise in New York City like never before, Trump said New York Attorney General Letitia James’ probe into him is misguided as she ignores crimes that are killing and endangering New Yorkers each day.

“New York City and State are suffering the highest crime rates in their history, and instead of going after murderers, drug dealers, human traffickers, and others, they come after Donald Trump,” Trump said. “Interesting that today a poll came out indicating I’m far in the lead for the Republican Presidential Primary and the General Election in 2024. Our Country is broken, our elections are rigged, corrupt, and stolen, our prosecutors are politicized, and I will just have to keep on fighting like I have been for the last five years!”