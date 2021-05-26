West Virginia and Detroit residents indicted for drug trafficking operation

CLARKSBURG, WEST VIRGINIA – Doriawn Eduane-Draphel Rogers, of Detroit, Michigan, appeared in federal court today after being charged with 10 others in a drug conspiracy, Acting United States Attorney Randolph J. Bernard announced.

Eleven people were indicted in April 2021 and charged with an alleged drug conspiracy that distributed methamphetamine, heroin, and fentanyl from December 2019 to August 2020 in Marion County and elsewhere. Those charged are:

• Kevin Lawrence Jarrett, also known as “Six,” 30, of Detroit, Michigan



• Lamarr Devaughn Charleston, 43, of Detroit, Michigan



• Derek David Henderson, 41, of Detroit, Michigan



• Mariah Yaray Barber, 33, of Detroit, Michigan



• Justin Paul Thompson, 37, of Fairmont, West Virginia



• Shawn Harper Warren, also known as “S.J.,” 23, of Detroit, Michigan



• Leroy Raymund Charleston, 38, of Detroit, Michigan



• Kaemon Bernard-Donyell King, also known as “Twin,” 19, of Detroit, Michigan



• William D. Charleston, also known as “Jay,” 41, of Detroit, Michigan



• Doriawn Eduane-Draphel Rogers, 20, of Detroit, Michigan



• Nathaniel Lee Williams, also known as “Sticks,” 63, of Fairmont, West Virginia

They are accused of distributing the controlled substances, sometimes near public housing, schools, and parks.





Assistant U.S. Attorney Brandon S. Flower is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government. The Three Rivers Drug Task Force and the Fairmont Police Department investigated.

An indictment is merely an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.





