What type of Plastic Surgery has Kylie Jenner had done?

Kylie Jenner is a beautiful reality star and runs a very successful cosmetics line. She is part of one of the most successful, famous families in Hollywood. In the video below, Dr. Anthony Youn discusses the plastic surgery Kylie may have had, including lip fillers, nose altering, as well as other procedures.

Dr. Youn gives his personal opinion on how much work Kylie actually had done.

Watch the video below and decide for yourself.



