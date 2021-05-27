After censoring thousands of Americans, Facebook now accepts COVID-19 might have been a man-made pandemic

They called Donald Trump a bigot. They banned many members of their social network and censored tens of thousands more. Now, Facebook is admitting it was wrong and it is now a possibility that the COVID-19 was the result of virus research gone wrong at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

This comes after a U.S. intelligence report detailed four lab workers reported COVID-19 like systems in November, a full month before China reported its first official case.

“In light of ongoing investigations into the origin of COVID-19 and in consultation with public health experts, we will no longer remove the claim that COVID-19 is man-made from our app,” Facebook said in a statement. “We’re continuing to work with health experts to keep pace with the evolving nature of the pandemic and regularly update our policies as new facts and trends emerge.”

If proven to be true, the Wuhan COVID-19 virus would indeed be a “China Virus” as often described by former President Donald Trump.





The former President took no time to tell the world, “I told you so.”

“Now everybody is agreeing that I was right when I very early on called Wuhan as the source of COVID-19, sometimes referred to as the China Virus,” Trump said. “To me it was obvious from the beginning but I was badly criticized, as usual. Now they are all saying “He was right.” Thank you!”

At first Biden Press Secretary Jen Psaki downplayed the news, even blamed the Trump administration for mishandling the January 15th report.

“I think, when it comes to the kind of reports we’ve seen over the last couple of days, you know, our view is that sound and technically credible theories should be thoroughly evaluated by international experts, And, yes, there have been a range of reports, but a factsheet issued by the previous administration on January 15th, which I think there’s been a lot of focus on, did not draw any conclusions regarding the origins of the coronavirus,” Psaki said.

“As of today, the U.S. Intelligence Community has ‘coalesced around two likely scenarios’ but has not reached a definitive conclusion on this question. Here is their current position: ‘while two elements in the IC leans toward the former scenario and one leans more toward the latter — each with low or moderate confidence — the majority of elements do not believe there is sufficient information to assess one to be more likely than the other,” President Joe Biden said.

Biden said he will task the intelligence community to begin an investigation.

“As part of that report, I have asked for areas of further inquiry that may be required, including specific questions for China,” he said. “I have also asked that this effort include work by our National Labs and other agencies of our government to augment the Intelligence Community’s efforts. And I have asked the Intelligence Community to keep Congress fully apprised of its work,” Biden said in a statement.”