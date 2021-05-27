Arthur Treacher’s is making a comeback as once popular seafood fast food brand returns

Nathan’s Famous , the American tradition serving New York favorites for more than 100 years, announces today the addition of Arthur Treacher’s to the brand’s portfolio, now available as a ghost kitchen concept. Arthur Treacher’s , which was founded in 1969, offers hand-dipped fish, chicken and French fries. The menu, which has been revamped by Nathan’s Famous, will highlight the brand’s traditional menu items while also featuring upgraded proteins, more contemporary builds, and includes a focus on shrimp.

“We are thrilled to provide operators across the country with the opportunity to add Arthur Treacher’s to their portfolio,” states James Walker, Senior Vice President, Restaurants. “Nathan’s Famous and Arthur Treacher’s have a long standing relationship and we have worked diligently to keep the brand’s traditional menu items while also evolving the menu to fit the Nathan’s mantra of ‘Craveable, Memorable and Instagrammable’ product that we believe both operators and customers will love.”

The full menu will include Fish n’ Chips Sandwich, Fish n’ Chips Platter, Captain’s Dinner, Shrimp n’ Chips Basket, Chicken Platter, Shrimp & Fish Basket, Boom Boom Shrimp Platter, Shrimp, Bacon, Boom Boom Fries, Nathan’s Famous hot dogs as well as Nathan’s recently launched hand-dipped chicken sandwiches to round out the menu.



