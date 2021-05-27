Atlanta “Defund the Police” carjacked, feels sorry for perp

It wasn’t the carjacker’s fault Atlanta mayoral candidate and City Council Member Antonio Brown was carjacked this week by a group of children, according to the local Fox affiliate. Brown said a group of young children took his car while he was nearby talking to local community leader Ben Norman.

“We tried to go there and maybe try to get the kid out of the car. So, I’m like, what do you do to a kid, right?” said Ben Norman. “He had already starting figuring out…I mean they had plans, they knew what they were going to do. He hit the gas and he pulled out, peeled out, and took off.”

“One kid was in the driver’s seat. Ben attempted to open the door to get him out of the car. He fought with Ben. I then engaged and tried to get him out of the car. The three other kids were trying to figure out how to get in the car or stay out of the car. He started to hit on the gas. Ben let go,”