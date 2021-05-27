Border Patrol Agents Arrest a Previously Deported Gang Member

OCOTILLO, CALIFORNIA  – U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the El Centro Sector arrested a previously deported Paisas gang member Monday afternoon.

The incident occurred at about 12:30 p.m., when agents assigned to the El Centro Border Patrol Station encountered a man who illegally entered the United States 22 miles west of the Calexico Port of Entry. Agents placed the man under arrest and transported him to the El Centro Processing Center for further processing.

Agents discovered that the man, an undocumented individual, is a Paisas gang member who has an extensive criminal history. Additionally, the man was previously removed from the U.S. by an Immigration Judge.

The undocumented individual will be processed accordingly by Border Patrol.


