Border Patrol Agents Arrest Three, Convicted of Sex Crimes

IMPERIAL, CALIFORNIA – U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the El Centro Sector arrested three undocumented individuals in the past four days with prior convictions for sex crimes.



The first incident occurred on Saturday morning at about 4:45 a.m., when agents assigned to the Calexico Border Patrol Station encountered a man who illegally entered the United States three miles east of the Calexico Port of Entry. Agents placed the man under arrest and transported him to the El Centro Processing Center for further processing.



The second incident occurred on Sunday at 9:15 p.m., when agents assigned to the Indio Border Patrol Station conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that was suspected of being used for human smuggling. The agents encountered a man in the vehicle who was illegally present in the United States and placed him under arrest. The man was then transported to the El Centro Processing Center for further processing.



The third incident occurred Tuesday morning at 5 a.m., when agents assigned to the El Centro Border Patrol Station encountered a man who illegally entered the United States 22 miles west of the Calexico Port of Entry. Agents placed the man under arrest and transported him to the El Centro Processing Center for further processing.



During processing, agents discovered that all three men, undocumented individuals, were previously convicted for a sex crime. Additionally, the men were previously removed from the U.S. by an Immigration Judge.



The undocumented individuals will be processed accordingly by Border Patrol.



In fiscal year 2021, which began Oct. 1, 2020, El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrested and/or removed 27 individuals either convicted or wanted on sexual offense charges.



