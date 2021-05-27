Border Patrol Arrests Convicted Sex Offender Over the Weekend

CALEXICO, CALIFORNIA – U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the El Centro Sector arrested a undocumented individual with a prior conviction for a sexual offense over the weekend.



An undocumented individual was arrested Saturday at about 5 a.m., when Remote Video Surveillance System (RVSS) operators notified agents of an individual who had illegally entered the United States. Agents assigned to the Calexico Border Patrol Station responded to the area, 32 miles east of the Calexico Port of Entry and apprehended the individual. The individual was transported to the El Centro Sector Processing Center for further processing.



Records checks revealed that Miguel Ayala-Escoto, a 29-year-old, Honduran national, was previously convicted on Nov. 13, 2017 for sexual battery. He served eight months in prison for his crime. Additionally, Ayala-Escoto was previously removed by an Immigration Judge on Feb. 22, 2010 in Alexandria, Louisiana.



“I am proud of our highly trained, always professional agents, this time from Calexico Station, for finding and arresting this convicted sex predator. Springfield, Tennessee, we have your back. Border security is community safety,” said Chief Patrol Agent Gregory K. Bovino.



Ayala-Escoto will be processed accordingly by Border Patrol.



In fiscal year 2021, which began Oct. 1, 2020, El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrested and/or removed 26 individuals either convicted or wanted on sexual offense charges.



