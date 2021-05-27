Citing catch and release, Ohio sheriff shows ICE the door after 20 years

Ohio Sheriff shows ICE the door, fearing the Biden Administration will force him to release criminal illegal aliens into his community.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office has had a working relationship with Immigration and Customs Enforcement since 2003, but today, Sheriff Richard K. Jones terminated that relationship out of fear that ICE will be sending refugees to release into the community.

With the crisis at the border at an all-time high, tens of thousands of illegal aliens are being shipped by the Biden administration to communities all over the United States. Sheriff Jones said they won’t be coming to Butler County, if he can help it.

“We operate an efficient correctional facility and federal officials continue to add unreasonable cost prohibitive mandates to hold these illegal immigrants,” Jones said. “With the crisis at the border getting worse, it concerns me that the feds will ship detainees to my facility, then release them to the streets in my facility under some technicality.”

The department had previously had an arrangement with ICE to house criminal immigrants temporarily in his facility unti


