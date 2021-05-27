Convicted Felon Who Was a Repeat Possessor of Guns Sentenced to Over Seven Years in Prison

A Waterloo convicted felon who possessed a gun was sentenced today to 94 months in prison.

Jason John Evans, age 39, from Waterloo, Iowa, received the prison sentence after a December 8, 2020 guilty plea to possession of a firearm by a felon.

Information disclosed at sentencing and in a plea agreement show that in July 2020, law enforcement searched Evans’ home. During the search, officers located a loaded gun, ammunition, approximately one ounce of marijuana, and drug paraphernalia. At the time, Evans was a convicted felon, having previously been convicted of felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a sawed-off shotgun in federal court.

Evans was sentenced in Cedar Rapids by United States District Court Judge C.J. Williams. Evans was sentenced to 94 months’ imprisonment. He was ordered to make payment of $100 to the special assessment fund. He must also serve a three-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.





The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Ashley Corkery and investigated by the Mid-Iowa Task Force (Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, Tama County Sheriff’s Office, Marshalltown Police Department), the Iowa National Guard and Counter Drug Program, the Tri-County Task Force (Cedar Falls Police Department, Waterloo Police Department, Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office), the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the FBI Safe Streets Task Force, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN). PSN is the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime. Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.

Court file information at https://ecf.iand.uscourts.gov/cgi-bin/login.pl .

The case file number 20-CR-2036.

