D.C. police make arrest after violent robbery

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Third District announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Robbery (Force and Violence) offense that occurred on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in the 1200 block of U Street, Northwest.

At approximately 10:30 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect assaulted the victim and took the victim’s property. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

On Wednesday, May 26, 2021, 58 year-old Robert Hopson, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Robbery (Force and Violence).



