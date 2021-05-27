Dominican National Sentenced for Fentanyl Conspiracy

BOSTON – A Dominican national previously residing in Lawrence was sentenced yesterday in federal court in Boston for fentanyl conspiracy charges.

Francis Jimenez Minyetty, 38, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Denise J. Casper to eight years in prison and four years of supervised release. Jimenez Minyetty will be subject to deportation upon completion of his sentence. In October 2020, Jimenez Minyetty pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more fentanyl, distribution of 40 grams or more of fentanyl, distribution of fentanyl and unlawful reentry of a deported alien.

Investigators conducted a total of seven controlled purchases of fentanyl from Minyetty, who was working with co-defendants Enmanuel Brioso Fabal and Guillermo Aybar-Guerrero. On Nov. 2, 2019, investigators executed a search warrant at a stash house on Jackson Street in Lawrence associated with this drug organization and encountered co-defendant Nieves Guzman, who had a kilogram brick of fentanyl in her purse. At the stash house, investigators also located various drug distribution paraphernalia, including a mixing bowl containing fentanyl, sifters and blenders. In total, Minyetty was responsible for approximately 1,109 grams of fentanyl and 146.6 grams of acetyl fentanyl (a fentanyl analogue).

On May 12, 2021, Guzman was sentenced by Judge Casper to time served (approximately 18 months in prison). Guzman will be subject to deportation upon completion of her sentence.





Brioso Fabal pleaded guilty on April 7, 2021 and is awaiting sentencing.

Acting United States Attorney Nathaniel R. Mendell and Brian D. Boyle, Special Agent in Charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration, New England Field Division made the announcement today. Assistant U.S. Attorney Lauren Graber of Mendell’s Narcotics and Money Laundering Unit prosecuted the case.

