Dominican National Sentenced for Illegal Reentry After Deportation

BOSTON – A Dominican national was sentenced yesterday in federal court in Boston for illegally reentering the United States after deportation.

Antonio Curio-Ruiz, 53, of the Dominican Republic, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Denise J. Casper to one year and one day in prison and three years of supervised release. Curio-Ruiz also faces deportation upon completion of his sentence. On Feb. 3, 2021, Curio-Ruiz pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful reentry of a deported alien.

Curio-Ruiz was previously deported in December 2007, April 2011 and November 2012. On Oct. 12, 2017, officers encountered Curio-Ruiz and determined him to be illegally present in the United States.

Acting United States Attorney Nathaniel R. Mendell and Todd M. Lyons, Field Office Director, Boston, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Enforcement and Removal Operations made the announcement. Assistant U.S. Attorney Suzanne Sullivan Jacobus of Mendell’s Major Crimes Unit prosecuted the case.





