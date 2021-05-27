Double murder suspect awaits bond hearing in Georgetown County Jail

GEORGETOWN, SC – Georgetown County Sheriff Carter Weaver is reporting an update to the investigation into the recent double murder on Graham Road in the Georgetown community. On the evening of May 22, 2021, deputies responded to 118 Graham Road in reference to two deceased individuals located by neighbors conducting a welfare check. The victims,

Debra Goins and Roger Woodruff Sr., had been found with multiple blunt force trauma wounds to their heads.

Investigators responded and began questioning people and processing the crime scene. Working tirelessly through the weekend, they developed leads and analyzed evidence. Today, investigators obtained arrest warrants charging Ryan O’Neil Woodruff, a 29-year-old Georgetown man, with two counts of murder in connection with this incident. Woodruff was a relative of the victims and was living with them at the time of the murders.

Woodruff is currently in custody in Williamsburg County Detention Center on charges of Attempted Murder pertaining to another unrelated incident that occurred this past weekend. Woodruff is awaiting a bond hearing there before he can be charged with the murders that occurred in Georgetown





.The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with additional information is asked to call Senior Investigator Hank Carrison at (843) 436-6058.