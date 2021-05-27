Former Jersey school teacher arrested for sharing indecent materials with child

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella announced the arrest of Kyle Kubick, 29, a former teacher at Northern Highlands High School of 185 Chestnut Drive, Wayne, New Jersey on charges of Endangering the Welfare of a Child and Providing Obscenity to a Minor. The arrest is the result of an investigation conducted by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office under the direction of Chief Jason Love, and the Ho-Ho-Kus Police Department under the direction of Officer in Charge Sergeant Mike LaCroix.

On Monday, May 24, 2021, the New Jersey Institutional Abuse Investigation Unit contacted the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit to report information that it had received that KYLE KUBICKI, a music and band teacher at Northern Highlands Regional High School, engaged in sexually inappropriate conduct with a child under the age of eighteen. The Ho-Ho-Kus Police Department also received similar information. Based on that information, an investigation was initiated by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office and the Ho-Ho-Kus Police Department. During the investigation, it was learned that KUBICKI engaged in sexual conversations with a child under the age of eighteen and also provided pornographic materials to a child under the age of eighteen for the purpose of sexual gratification.

As a result of that investigation, KYLE KUBICKI was arrested and charged with one count of Endangering The Welfare Of A Child, in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:24-4a, a 2nd degree crime; and one count of Providing Obscenity To A Minor, in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:34-3b(2), a 3rd degree crime. He was transported to the Bergen County Jail pending his first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court.

Prosecutor Musella states that the charges are merely accusations and that the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and would like to thank the Ho-Ho-Kus Police Department for their assistance in this investigation.



