Former Klamath Falls Police Officer Faces Federal Charges for Stealing Methamphetamine and Fentanyl from Evidence Room

MEDFORD, Ore.—A two-count indictment was unsealed today charging a former Klamath Falls, Oregon police officer for stealing methamphetamine and fentanyl from an evidence room.

Thomas Dwayne Reif, 27, has been charged with two counts of possessing a controlled substance by misrepresentation, fraud, forgery, deception, or subterfuge.

According to the indictment, on or about November 27, 2020, Reif is alleged to have entered the Klamath Falls Police Department’s temporary evidence room using an unauthorized key and removed an evidence item containing methamphetamine and fentanyl. Reif briefly left the evidence room before returning the evidence item to the evidence locker and leaving the facility.

Shortly thereafter, Reif overdosed while operating his police car. The car jumped a median, travelled into oncoming traffic, and caused a multiple-vehicle accident. Reif was rushed to the hospital and successfully revived by medical personnel. Toxicology reports showed that Reif was under the influence of substances including methamphetamine and fentanyl.





Investigators searched the personal locker assigned to Reif at the Klamath Falls Police Department. Inside the locker, investigators found that Reif had concealed an evidence bag containing methamphetamine.

Reif made his initial appearance in federal court today before a U.S. Magistrate Judge. He was arraigned, pleaded not guilty, and released pending a jury trial scheduled to begin on August 3, 2021.

If convicted, Reif faces a maximum sentence of four years in federal prison, one year of supervised release, and a fine of $250,000.

Acting U.S. Attorney Scott Erik Asphaug of the District of Oregon made the announcement.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation with Oregon State Police and is being prosecuted by John C. Brassell, Assistant U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon. Klamath Falls Police Department cooperated and provided assistance throughout the investigation.

An indictment is only an accusation of a crime, and a defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.