Former Pediatric Nurse Practitioner Pleads Guilty to Distribution of Child Pornography

COLUMBUS, Ga. – A Preston, Georgia resident and former pediatric nurse practitioner (NP) has pleaded guilty to distribution of child pornography in a case involving thousands of images and videos of child pornography.

William Clinton Storey, 41, of Preston, Georgia, pleaded guilty to one count distribution of child pornography before U.S. District Judge Clay Land today. Storey faces a mandatory minimum sentence of five years up to a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, a maximum fine of $250,000 and a term of supervised release of at least five years up to a lifetime of supervision. Storey will also be required to register as a sex offender upon his release from federal prison under the Sex Offender Registration Act. Storey’s sentencing is scheduled for August 17. There is no parole in the federal system.

“William Storey will spend a significant period of time in prison for his role in distributing large amounts of the most depraved depictions of child sexual abuse online—a criminal act made even more disturbing knowing he was a pediatric nurse practitioner at the time of his crimes,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary. “GBI and FBI agents are to be commended for their urgent and precise investigation into Storey’s activities as a child predator, removing him from his role working with children and helping us obtain justice.”

“Children portrayed in child pornography images are victimized every time those images are distributed or viewed, and this case is exceptionally disturbing because the suspect was a nurse and a family pediatric practitioner,” said Chris Hacker, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta. “The FBI will use every resource available, including the partnerships with our federal, state and local law enforcement agencies, to uncover child pornography and those who create, distribute and possess it.”





“The GBI will continue to work tirelessly to protect innocent victims of online exploitation. In this instance the offender was a healthcare provider. We are grateful for the relationships we maintain with our federal partner agencies to bring these predators to justice,” said Vic Reynolds, GBI Director.

According to court documents, the multimedia messaging app Snapchat detected that user clint31824 had uploaded five files of suspected child pornography while using their platform on November 21, 2019. GBI investigated the cybertip and traced the IP used by user clint31824 to the defendant, William Storey. At the time, Storey was employed as a certified family nurse practitioner. Agents executed search warrants at Storey’s home and business on February 18, 2020, seizing seven devices belonging to Storey. A forensic examination of the electronic media seized during the search warrant discovered approximately 6,000 videos and 24,000 images of suspected child pornography. The files contained depictions of babies, small toddlers, minors engaged in bondage, and male and female prepubescent children being sexually abused by adult males.

The case was investigated by the GBI and FBI with assistance from the Webster County Sheriff’s Office.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Crawford Seals is prosecuting the case.

