Ft. Thomas Man Pleads Guilty to Wire Fraud and Tax Evasion

COVINGTON, Ky. — Kevin R. Welsch, 48, of Ft. Thomas, Kentucky pleaded guilty today to federal charges of wire fraud and tax evasion.

In his guilty plea, Welsch admitted defrauding clients of the debt collection business he owned and operated, RCC Services, Inc. Specifically, he admitted to collecting debts on behalf of creditors and keeping the money for his own use. He also admitted to collecting more than debtors owed (sometimes making multiple, unauthorized debits from their accounts) and charging his clients for fees/expenses that he never actually incurred. Finally, Welsch admitted evading taxes in the process.

Carlton S. Shier, IV, Acting United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky; Bryant Jackson, Special Agent in Charge, IRS – Criminal Investigation; James Robert Brown, Jr., Special Agent in Charge, FBI Louisville Field Office and Casey Kilgore, Chief of Police, Ft. Thomas Police Department, jointly made the announcement.

The investigation was conducted by the IRS CI, the FBI, and the Ft. Thomas Police Department. The United States was represented in the case by Assistant United States Attorney Elaine K. Leonhard.





Welsch is currently scheduled to appear for sentencing before United States District Court Chief Judge Danny C. Reeves, in Covington, on September 2, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Welsch faces a maximum of 20 years in prison. However, any sentence following conviction would be imposed by the Court, after its consideration of the United States Sentencing Guidelines and the federal statute governing the imposition of sentences.

