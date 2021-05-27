Holyoke Man Sentenced for Heroin Distribution

BOSTON – A Holyoke man was sentenced in federal court in Springfield today for distributing heroin.

Jose Rodriguez, 34, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Mark G. Mastroianni to 90 months in prison and four years of supervised release. In October 2020, Rodriguez pleaded guilty to distributing and possessing with intent to distribute heroin.

Rodriguez sold heroin on Sept. 19 and 27, 2018 in Holyoke. Rodriguez also possessed and intended to distribute 100 or more grams of heroin on July 6, 2019 in Holyoke. The charges were the result of an investigation into heroin trafficking in Holyoke.

Acting United States Attorney Nathaniel R. Mendell; Joseph R. Bonavolonta, Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Boston Division; Colonel Christopher Mason, Superintendent of the Massachusetts State Police; and Holyoke Police Chief Manny Febo made the announcement today. Assistant U.S. Attorney Todd E. Newhouse of Mendell’s Springfield Branch Office is prosecuting the case.





