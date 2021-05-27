Illinois Man Named in 2-Count Indictment Charging Drug Law Violations

PITTSBURGH – An Illinois man has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh on charges of violating federal narcotics laws, Acting United States Attorney Stephen R. Kaufman announced today.

The two-count Indictment named Randall Langston, 27, of Bellwood, IL 60104, as the sole defendant.

According to the Indictment, on or about February 5, 2021, Langston was found to be in possession of 100 grams or more of heroin and 40 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing fentanyl and heroin; and a quantity of heroin.

The law provides for a maximum total sentence of 40 years in prison, a fine of $5 million or both. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed would be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history of the defendants.





Assistant United States Attorney Michael R. Ball is prosecuting this case on behalf of the government.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office conducted the investigation leading to the Indictment in this case.

An indictment is an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

