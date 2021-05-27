Joint Law Enforcement Efforts In Union County Result In Lengthy Sentences For Five Drug And Gun Offenders

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Acting U.S. Attorney William T. Stetzer announced today that five individuals have been sentenced to date on drug and gun charges as a result of proactive investigations led by federal and local law enforcement in Union County.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives (ATF), the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) partnered with the Union County Sheriff’s Office and the Monroe Police Department in joint investigations to identify drug and gun offenders operating in and around Union County. The investigative teams engaged in undercover operations including controlled buys of narcotics and illegal firearms. Over the course of the investigations, law enforcement also seized methamphetamine, crack cocaine, fentanyl, and 56 firearms.

Of the 13 defendants charged in connection with these investigations, five have been sentenced to date as follows:

In making today’s announcement Acting U.S. Attorney Stetzer commended the ATF, FBI, DEA, the Union County Sheriff’s Office and the Monroe Police Department for their investigative efforts.





The prosecution for the government was handled by Assistant U.S. Attorney David Kelly and Special Assistant U.S. Attorney (SAUSA) Stephanie Spaugh. Ms. Spaugh is a state prosecutor with the office of the 26th Prosecutorial District and was assigned by District Attorney Spencer Merriweather to serve as a SAUSA with the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Charlotte. Ms. Spaugh is duly sworn in both state and federal courts. The SAUSA position is a reflection of the partnership between the office of the 26th Prosecutorial District and the United States Attorney’s Office.

