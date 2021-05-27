Murphy administration handed COVID-19 legal defeat as court demands release of county data

TRENTON, NJ – New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy was handed a judgement by the state courts to release county-level COVID-19 data that he and the New Jersey Department of Health have been keeping a secret during the pandemic.
According to Law 360, “The court finds it’s a public record and needs to be turned over … to Mr. Peterson,” the judge later added of the raw county-level data in question.”
After unsuccessfully trying to access information through legislative channels, Peterson on Jan. 14 submitted an OPRA request to the NJDOH seeking underlying county-level data behind the CALI scores reported beginning in October as well as a log of all emails sent to or from agency personnel containing certain keywords.Law 360
Attributions in this article: Map data ©2019 Google, Photo © BigStock Photos. Hand out photos courtesy of reporting agency. Press releases are the intellectual property of the issuing agency or corporation. Please report any photo, copyright or intellectual property violations to news@shorewsnetwork.com.