New Golden Corral opens in Cicero

The Cicero community has a new go-to destination to enjoy delicious unmatched variety now that Golden Corral is open near Hawthorne Racecourse!

Located at 3330 S. Cicero Ave. , the new 11,000-square-foot restaurant offers the brand’s legendary endless buffet with an abundant variety of quality, made-from-scratch food for lunch and dinner, with breakfast set to launch in the weeks ahead. Guests can choose from over 100 items including USDA grilled to order steaks, pork, seafood and shrimp alongside traditional favorites like pot roast, fried chicken, meatloaf, mashed potatoes, mac and cheese, fresh salads and more.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to bring Golden Corral’s home-style favorites to Cicero,” said Franchisee Hassan Musaitif. “Golden Corral has something for everyone, and the new restaurant is in a great location, right next to the Hawthorne Racecourse, so we’re expecting to stay busy. We’ve hired an exceptional team and we’re excited to safely serve everyone in the area!”

In addition to dining in, guests can enjoy their comfort food favorites at home with Golden Corral To Go. Golden Corral offers to-go meals through online ordering with curbside pickup and delivery options available. The new restaurant marks Golden Corral’s first Cicero location and 15th in Illinois. It’s open for dine-in and to-go Monday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.





Golden Corral Cicero opened with service modifications to comply with federal, state and local guidelines. Enhanced sanitization measures and social distancing procedures are in place, including table spacing, floor markers, and plate, utensils and drink delivery. Masks and gloves are worn by all team members. In addition, single-use gloves are positioned at every entrance to the buffet for “no-touch” self-service so that guests do not directly handle serving utensils when selecting endless helpings of their favorite foods off the buffet.