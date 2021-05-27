New Orleans Man Sentenced for Bank Robbery

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – ISIAH HOLMES, age 48, a resident of New Orleans, was sentenced by the Honorable Barry Ashe, announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans. HOLMES was sentenced to 41 months imprisonment, 3 years of supervised release, and a $100 special assessment. The defendant was also ordered to pay $774 in restitution.

According to court documents, on or about December 23, 2019, HOLMES entered the Capital One located at 4121 Canal St. in New Orleans. He handed the teller a note that claimed HOLMES was armed and demanded money. HOLMES obtained approximately $774 and left the bank.

U.S. Attorney Evans praised the work of the Federal Bureau of Investigation in investigating this matter. The prosecution of this case is being handled by Assistant U. S. Attorney G. Dall Kammer, Chief of the General Crimes Unit.





Help us combat disaster fraud.





650 Poydras Street, Suite 1600 – New Orleans, LA 70130