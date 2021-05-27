New York Woman Sentenced to 24 Months for Bank Fraud Charges

CONCORD – Diana Dyson, 59, of New York City, was sentenced to 24 months in federal prison for aiding and abetting bank fraud, Acting United States Attorney John J. Farley announced today.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Dyson was recruited by an individual in New York to drive to New Hampshire to execute a scheme to defraud TD Bank. On or about February 28, 2020, Dyson drove accomplice Ashley Washington to different TD Bank branches in New Hampshire. Washington entered the locations and withdrew or attempted to withdraw money from other persons’ bank accounts using their account numbers and false drivers’ licenses with the account holder’s personal information and Washington’s photograph. After an unsuccessful transaction at a TD Bank in Pembroke, Dyson and Washington were arrested. When she was pulled over, Dyson texted another participant in the scheme stating that “they” pulled her over and advising them to “stop all the work.”

Dyson and Washington withdrew over $11,800 and attempted to withdraw at least $1,600 from other persons’ TD Bank accounts. After her arrest, Dyson tried to deposit more than $9,400 of these fraud proceeds into her jail account. Law enforcement officers seized these funds and seized the remaining stolen funds from Washington.

Dyson pleaded guilty on January 13, 2021. Washington also pleaded guilty and was sentenced to a time-served sentence on January 15, 2021. The seized fraud proceeds have been forfeited and both individuals were ordered to pay full restitution.





“Traveling to New Hampshire to commit fraud is a very bad idea,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Farley. “Withdrawing money from other people’s bank accounts is a serious crime with significant consequence. We will not hesitate to bring federal charges against individuals who come to the Granite State to engage in criminal activity.”

This matter was investigated by the United States Postal Inspection Service with assistance from the Concord and Pembroke Police Departments. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew T. Hunter. Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert Rabuck assisted with the forfeiture aspects of this matter.

