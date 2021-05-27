North Versailles Felon Indicted for Illegally Possessing Ammunition

PITTSBURGH – A resident of suburban Pittsburgh has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh on a charge of violating federal firearms laws, Acting United States Attorney Stephen R. Kaufman announced today.

The one-count Indictment named Raheem Kirk, 27, of North Versailles, PA 15137, as the sole defendant.

According to the Indictment, on or about May 4, 2021, Kirk was found in possession of a ammunition. His prior felony convictions make it unlawful for him to possess ammunition.

The law provides for a maximum total sentence of 10 years in prison, a fine of $250,000 or both. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed would be based upon the seriousness of the offense and the prior criminal history of the defendant. The defendant is currently on house arrest.





Assistant United States Attorney Michael R. Ball is prosecuting this case on behalf of the government.

The Pittsburgh Bureau of Police and the Drug Enforcement Administration conducted the investigation leading to the Indictment in this case.

An indictment is an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

