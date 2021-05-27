Oklahoma City Man Admits to Four Metro Bank Robberies

OKLAHOMA CITY – Today, REUBEN ONDRA ELLIS, 19, of Oklahoma City, pleaded guilty to robbing the First Fidelity Bank in Oklahoma City, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Robert J. Troester.

On April 28, 2021, Ellis was charged by a criminal complaint for the First Fidelity Bank robbery. According to court documents, Ellis entered the First Fidelity Bank branch located at 10904 N. May Avenue, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, on the afternoon of April 5, 2021, wearing a baseball cap, black long sleeve shirt, and a face covering with a floral print. He handed a note to a teller demanding the money from her teller drawer, and she complied. A description of the robber and other investigative information led to Ellis’s arrest the next day.

Today, Ellis pleaded guilty to one count of bank robbery before U.S. District Judge Patrick R. Wyrick. As part of his plea, Ellis admitted to robbing three other Oklahoma City banks between December 21, 2020 and April 5, 2021: (1) the Chase Bank located at 12200 N. Rockwell; (2) the Weokie Federal Credit Union located at 12720 N. Pennsylvania Avenue; and (3) the MidFirst Bank located at 13240 N. May Avenue.

At sentencing, Ellis faces up to twenty years in prison, three years of supervised release, a fine of $250,000, and mandatory restitution.





This case is the result of an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation—Oklahoma City Field Division and the Oklahoma City Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Wilson D. McGarry is prosecuting the case.

Reference is made to court filings to further information.