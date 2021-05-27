Owensboro Man Charged For Pill Press Operation

OWENSBORO, KY. – An Owensboro, Kentucky, man was charged by a federal grand jury this week for illegally possessing and operating a pill press as part of a drug trafficking operation, announced Acting United States Attorney Michael A. Bennett.

The grand jury returned a multiple count indictment against Sheridan Dowell, also known as Sheridan Green, 32, of Owensboro. According to the indictment, Dowell is charged with possessing a tableting machine designed to manufacture a controlled substance, distributing fentanyl and alprazolam, and maintaining a drug-involved premises for the manufacture and distribution of heroin, fentanyl, and alprazolam, for events occurring between June 24, 2020, and March 3, 2021, in Daviess County, Kentucky.

If convicted at trial, the maximum sentence for Dowell is 20 years in prison, a $1,000,000 fine, and 3 years of supervised release.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Frank E. Dahl III. The case is being investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration Evansville Resident Office, Owensboro Police Department, and Daviess County Sheriff’s Office.





The indictment of a person by a grand jury is an accusation only and that person

is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

###

Our nationwide commitment to reducing gun crime in America





Help us combat the proliferation of sexual exploitation crimes against children.





Making sure that victims of federal crimes are treated with compassion, fairness and respect





www.SERVICEMEMBERS.gov









