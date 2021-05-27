Police shoot and kill 80-year-old stabbing himself with scissors

SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ – An 80-year-old man is dead after an encounter with police at his home. The man was distraught over his impending divorce with his wife and a violent engagement broke out. On Wednesday at 1:30 am, Pinal County Deputies were called to a home on W. White Canyon Rd. in San Tan Valley regarding a domestic violence incident between a husband and wife over their impending divorce.

When deputies first entered the residence, the male suspect had a knife and scissors and was actively stabbing himself and became aggressive towards deputies, lunging at them with the scissors. The suspect’s actions forced one PCSO deputy to use deadly force. The suspect, 80-year-old Efren Gomez, was pronounced deceased.

The 74-year-old female victim was transported to a nearby hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries she sustained during the domestic violence incident. We are praying for the victim’s quick recovery. This incident is still under investigation.

