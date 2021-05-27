Rochester Man, Previously Convicted Of Sexually Abusing A Child, Arrested On Child Pornography Charges

CONTACT: Barbara Burns



PHONE: (716) 843-5817



FAX #: (716) 551-3051

ROCHESTER, N.Y.- U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy, Jr. announced today that Daniel Rammacher, 62, of Rochester, NY, was arrested and charged by criminal complaint with receiving and possessing child pornography, following a New York State conviction of Sexual Abuse in the First Degree. The charges carry a minimum penalty of 15 years in prison, a maximum of 40 years prison, and a $250,000 fine.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kyle Rossi, who is handling the case, stated that according to the complaint, in 2014 the defendant was arrested by the New York State Police in Warren County, NY, after it was discovered that he sexually abused a four year old female in his care. Rammacher was convicted and sentenced to serve 10 years of sex offender probation. In 2015, defendant moved to Rochester and his probation supervision was transferred to the Monroe County Probation Department. During a routine visit in 2019, Probation Officers discovered that Rammacher possessed a laptop computer, which contained sexually explicit material in violation of his probation conditions.

The defendant made an initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Marian W. Payson and is being held pending a detention hearing.





The criminal complaint is the result of an investigation by the Monroe County Probation Department, under the direction of Chief Probation Officer Jennifer Ball, and the Rochester Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, under the direction of Special Agent-in-Charge Stephen Belongia.

The fact that a defendant has been charged with a crime is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

# # # #

A message from US Attorney James P. Kennedy for Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

Visit the Federal government’s website to help you be safe, secure and responsible online.

https://www.onguardonline.gov/

CASE INFORMATION

Making sure that victims of federal crimes are treated with compassion, fairness and respect.

Read about our LECC Program

138 Delaware Ave. – Buffalo, NY 14202