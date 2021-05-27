She kept shooting her husband ‘until he didn’t move’

JONESBORO, GA – A woman has been charged for the malicious murder of her husband in Jonesboro. Police here say 35-year-old Rhonda Tucker got into an argument with her husband and the fight escalated.

On Wednesday, shortly after midnight, Clayton County Police Officers responded to the 300 block of River Road, Jonesboro, GA 30236 in reference to a shooting.

“While en-route, suspect Tucker advised our dispatch that she had been in an argument with her husband Bryan Tucker, a 35-year-old black male, and she accidentally shot him,” police said. “Upon arrival to the scene, officers immediately detained Mrs. Tucker.”

Simultaneously, other officers located the victim Bryan Tucker inside the master bedroom deceased.

Clayton County Police Department Detectives arrived on the scene to interview the suspect. Mrs. Tucker advised, they started arguing, and it escalated into a fight. She further advised, she picked up the handgun and followed her husband, shooting him until he didn’t move.





Tucker is in custody and has been charged with Malice Murder, Aggravated Assault, and Possession of a Weapon During Commission of Crime.