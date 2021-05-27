Surveillance video captures latest D.C. shooting

WASHINGTON, DC – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fifth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying suspects in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon offense that occurred on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, in the 1300 Block of Brentwood Road, Northeast.

At approximately 10:30 pm, members of the Fifth District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located the victim, an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.



