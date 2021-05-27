Three Defendants Sentenced for Child Pornography Crimes

Three men have been sentenced in U.S. District Court for child pornography crimes, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson.

“I want to thank the Tulsa Police Department and Homeland Security Investigations for their diligence that led to the prosecution of three defendants who received and distributed child sexual abuse material,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. “The men and women who investigate these crimes are exposed to unspeakable acts committed against children. Their work is difficult but essential to finding justice for victims who suffered horrific abuse during the production of child pornography.”

Clayton Jacob Waldon, 51, of Tulsa, was sentenced 108 months in federal prison followed by 25 years of supervised release for distribution and possession of child pornography. Waldon was further ordered to pay $6,000 in restitution to identified victims abused in the making of the child pornography. In his plea agreement, Waldon admitted that he received, distributed, possessed and accessed child sexual abuse material from Oct 9, 2019, to July 25, 2020. He also admitted that he knowingly accessed with intent to view more than 1,000 images of children being sexually abused. Assistant U.S. Attorney Matilda Villalobos prosecuted the case.

Travis Pryce, 50, of Copan, was sentenced to 121 months in federal prison followed by 10 years supervised release. In a blind plea, Pryce admitted to the distribution and receipt of child pornography from April 16, 2019, to Sept. 30, 2020. Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher Nassar prosecuted the case.





Andrew Glen Perrine, 31, of Tulsa, was sentenced to 64 months in federal prison followed by 15 years of supervised release. Perrine pleaded guilty to distribution, receipt, and to possession of child pornography from June 28, 2019, to July 14, 2020. In July 2020, Investigators from the Tulsa Police Cyber Crimes Unit and agents with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations received information that someone using the internet at Perrine’s residence had been distributing child pornography using a social media messaging app. A forensic examination discovered more than 50 sexually explicit photos of children on Perrine’s electronic devices. Perrine, a former pre-school teacher at B’nai Emunah Preschool in Tulsa and former teacher at Bartlesville Middle School, confessed to downloading child pornography for more than 15 years and to possessing photos of children as young as 10 years old. Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher Nassar prosecuted the case.

These cases were prosecuted as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice. Led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and CEOS, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.justice.gov/psc.

Making sure that victims of federal crimes are treated with compassion, fairness and respect.











Help us combat the proliferation of sexual exploitation crimes against children.



