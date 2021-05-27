Two victims shot in D.C. driveby recovering from non-life-threatening injuries

WASHINGTON, DC – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in the 3700 Block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast.

At approximately 3:22 pm, the suspects, while inside of a moving vehicle, approached the victims at the listed location. Multiple suspects fired handguns, which struck the two victims, then fled the scene. The victims were transported to local hospitals for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.



